Telangana Municipal Polls 2026: Early Trends Show Congress Taking Lead

Telangana: Early trends in the Telangana Municipal Corporation elections on Friday (February 13) showed that the Congress was leading in the state, with the main opposition, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) being in second position.

The Congress was leading in at least 83 municipalities, followed by BRS in 23, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 5, early trends showed.

Results for 448 Wards were declared by around 11.30 am, which showed the Congress winning in 240, and BRS in 140. The BJP won in 37 Wards.

Counting for the Telangana Municipal Corporation elections began today in over 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations, following Wednesday's voting. The Police and the Election Commission had made arrangements for vote counting at centres across the state.

On Wednesday, elections were held in seven Municipal Corporations and 116 Municipalities across the state, covering 414 wards in the Corporations of Kothagudem, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Nalgonda and Ramagundam, and 2,582 wards in the 116 municipalities.

The elected Councillors and Corporators will be sworn in on February 16. A special meeting will also be held to elect Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Corporations and Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson of Municipalities.

