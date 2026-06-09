Telangana Horror: Neighbour Sexually Assaults 12-Year-Old Girl Then Pushes Off 4th Floor Of Apartment; Manhunt On

Hyderabad: In a deeply disturbing incident that has sent shockwaves across Telangana, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and subsequently thrown from the fourth floor of an apartment building.

The horrific crime has triggered widespread outrage, prompting local authorities to launch a massive manhunt for the prime suspect, who has been identified as a neighbour.

According to preliminary police reports, the incident occurred when the minor victim was temporarily left alone at her residence.

Taking advantage of the situation, the accused neighbour reportedly gained entry into the apartment.

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Investigators state that after subjecting the young girl to a brutal sexual assault, the perpetrator pushed her from the fourth-floor balcony in a blatant attempt to eliminate the sole witness and cover up the crime.

The victim was discovered lying in a pool of blood by apartment residents who heard a loud thud.

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They immediately alerted her family and local authorities. Emergency services rushed the girl to a nearby hospital, where she is currently battling for her life.

Medical officials have confirmed that she sustained severe multiple fractures, internal injuries, and trauma consistent with both sexual violence and a fall from a significant height. Her condition remains critical.

Following the incident, the local police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for attempted murder.

Special law enforcement teams have been formed to track down the fleeing suspect.

Police have cordoned off the area, begun analysing CCTV footage from the surrounding buildings, and are questioning residents to establish a clear timeline of events.