Telangana Phone-Tapping Case: BRS Leader KTR Summoned By SIT For Further Questioning

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged phone tapping case, served a notice to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday (January 21). He has been summoned to appear before it at 11 AM, Friday.

This comes three days after the questioning of former minister and senior BRS MLA T. Harish Rao, who was questioned for over 7 hours at the Jubilee Hills police station. Heavy police deployment was made in and around the Jubilee Hills ACP office ahead of his appearance.

KT Rao received the SIT notice at his place of residence in Nandinagar. The SIT, led by Hyderabad Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar, has summoned KTR based on the information and statements gathered so far in the phone-tapping case that reportedly took place during the BRS tenure.

Following the notice to KTR, another BRS leader, Manne Krishank, referred to the phone-tapping case as “webseries of the Revanth Reddy-led government”. He also said that the SIT notices to the BRS leaders have come as an attempt to divert attention from the coal scam, failure of governance, and undelivered promises in the state.

Advertisement

Until now, the police had named six people, including the then Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief T. Prabhakar Rao, in this case. However, no political leaders were summoned or named previously. The new nine-member SIT was formed in December 2025 under VC Sajjanar to intensify the probe and fast-track the case.