Telangana Police Arrest Zayed Khan for Tracking ‘Chhota Yogi’ & Seeking UP CM’s PA’s Number for Pak ISI Agents

A sensational multi-state investigation has exposed a dangerous espionage module operating across India. Originally blown wide open by the Hyderabad police, the probe reveals that a network of operatives was actively working with handlers linked to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (Intelligence agency or ISI). Their primary target? Gathering sensitive intelligence on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Uttar Pradesh Police confirmed these alarming details during a recent press conference, revealing that the state's Chief Minister was firmly on the ISI radar.

High-Stakes Conspiracy Busted by ATS

Following the initial breakthrough by the Hyderabad police, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) stepped in to widen the net. Investigators discovered that the conspiracy involved coordinated efforts to execute a major terror strike, leading to official legal proceedings against multiple suspects.

An official police statement detailed the depth of the conspiracy:

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“Based on facts uncovered during the investigation, and after identifying the suspected individuals, the ATS initiated further legal proceedings. Preliminary interrogation revealed that the accused were in contact with Pakistani handlers via social media and video calls; they were being incited to conduct reconnaissance of sensitive locations—including hospitals and other critical targets—to recruit more youths into their fold, and to carry out terrorist activities.

With the objective of executing a major incident in March 2026, Mahtab and Gagan Deep held a meeting in Noida. During this meeting, discussions took place among the accused regarding the procurement of funds, weapons, and other supplies. In this regard, the ATS Police Station, Lucknow, has registered a case under relevant sections of the law, and legal action is currently underway against the accused. Furthermore, a request for police custody remand has been submitted to the court to obtain detailed information regarding the accused's other accomplices and individuals linked to their network.”

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From Instagram Reels to the Crosshairs of Terror

At the center of this cross-state operation is Zaid Khan, a 22-year-old native of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Khan had migrated to Hyderabad, Telangana, to work at the Mubarak Hotel, a job secured through his uncle's reference. However, his digital footprint tells a far more troubling story.

Highly active on Instagram, Khan had an intense fascination with firearms and regularly sought to make social media reels featuring pistols. Driven by a desire to acquire either a real firearm or a realistic toy gun, his online searches caught the attention of hostile actors.

How Pakistani Handlers Exploited Online Vulnerabilities

Khan’s digital search for a weapon brought him into direct contact with Shehzad Bhatti and his two associates, Abid Jatt and Rashid—individuals with alleged links to the ISI. Recognizing his obsession, these handlers approached Khan across various social media platforms, baiting him with the promise of an authentic pistol.

In exchange for the weapon, the handlers demanded critical insider information, specifically targeting the personal assistant (PA) number of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Additionally, Khan was instructed to paste posters of Abid Jatt, projecting him as a "Pakistani don," across Ghaziabad.

During questioning, police discovered the extent to which the young man had been radicalized. When investigators asked why he agreed to betray his country for a firearm, Khan admitted that he wanted to fight for the Islamic state.