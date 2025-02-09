Published 17:07 IST, February 9th 2025
Telangana Shocker: Drunk Father Kills 14-Year-Old Son for Coming Home Late
A 14-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by his father in Choutuppal town in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana.
- India News
- 1 min read
Telangana Shocker: A 14-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by his father in Choutuppal town in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana on Saturday night.
The incident occurred when the boy, a ninth-grade student, returned home after attending a school function. His father questioned him for coming home late on Saturday night.
Telangana Shocker: Drunk Father Kills 14-Year-Old Son for Coming Home Late
A preliminary investigation revealed that the man then allegedly hit his son on the chest.
The police added that though the boy was rushed to a hospital, he died on the way.
The accused was reportedly in an intoxicated state at the time of the incident.
Based on a complaint lodged by the boy's mother, a murder case was registered against the accused, who is currently absconding.
Further investigation is underway.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 17:07 IST, February 9th 2025