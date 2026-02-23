Updated 23 February 2026 at 11:48 IST
Telangana: TGSRTC Bus Plunges Off Bridge In Utnoor, 5 Passengers Severely Injured; Rescue Operation Underway
Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus plunged off a bridge in Utnoor, leaving at least five passengers critically injured. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals as authorities launched a probe into the cause of the accident.
- India News
- 2 min read
Adilabad: A scene of chaos and panic was triggered as a shocking incident came to light where a state-run bus plunged off a narrow bridge into a stream at Shyampur village in Utnoor Mandal, Telangana, on Monday morning.
The incident occurred early on February 23, 2026, involving a TGSRTC bus belonging to the Asifabad depot.
The vehicle was navigating a narrow stretch of road when the driver reportedly lost control, causing the bus to plunge off the road and crash into the dry streambed below.
Rescue Operation
The accident was first witnessed by local villagers who were heading to nearby fields for agricultural work. After seeing the wreckage, they immediately alerted the authorities and rushed to the aid of the trapped passengers.
Advertisement
The Utnoor Police arrived at the scene shortly after. With the help of locals and emergency services, they managed to extract the passengers from the mangled bus.
Five passengers have been reported as seriously injured. The victims were rushed to the Government Hospital in Utnoor for urgent medical treatment. The bus was travelling from the Asifabad depot.
Advertisement
A “Death Trap”?
While the police have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash, citing potential mechanical failure or driver error, locals are pointing fingers at the infrastructure.
The bridge near Shyampur village is known for being dangerously narrow, with many residents labelling it a "death trap" that has seen multiple accidents in recent years.
Safety Measures
The TGSRTC has stated they are looking into the maintenance records and the driver's condition.
As the five injured passengers are severely injured and are being treated in the hospital, the community is once again calling for the widening of the Shyampur bridge to prevent future tragedies.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Namya Kapur
Published On: 23 February 2026 at 11:47 IST