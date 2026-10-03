Telangana: Wife Seeks Husband's Admission to Mental Hospital After Quarrels with 6-Year-Old Daughter

Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri: The wife of a computer operator at Ramoji Film City has sought her husband's admission to a mental hospital, alleging that her husband is undergoing mental distress, which has resulted in quarrels with her and their six-year-old daughter, officials said on Saturday.

In her complaint, the wife alleged that her husband has been undergoing severe mental distress over a pending court case regarding Rs 400,000 he lent to others. She further mentioned that her husband had been behaving abnormally even before their marriage and was treated at a private hospital in Erragadda. However, his abnormal behaviour escalated after he stopped taking his medication, which resulted in quarrelling with his wife and six-year-old daughter.

His wife also claimed that during her husband's visit to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Pochampally, he assaulted the duty doctor. Subsequently, he also obstructed police personnel from discharging their duties at the police station. The incident was captured on CCTV footage, and the video has gone viral on social media. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Further details are awaited. Earlier, in a separate case on September 23, the Telangana Police apprehended a 38-year-old contract lecturer, Jetty Naveen Kumar, for allegedly murdering a 20-year-old engineering student, Thandra Akshitarani. According to officials, the victim was in a relationship with the lecturer, but jealousy was triggered after an overman, under whom she was pursuing an apprenticeship, also pursued her in the name of love.

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This rivalry between the two led Jetty Naveen to murder the victim by forcing her to drink poison. He subsequently attempted to present the crime as a suicide and called her father to inform him of the same. Although the accused tried to frame the murder as a suicide, a police investigation based on technical evidence and CCTV analysis established the case as a murder, leading to the lecturer's arrest.