Telangana Woman Allegedly Hires Lover To Kill Husband With Pesticide-laced Liquor, Three Arrested

Ghanpur police in Telangana's Jayashankar Bhupalpally district have arrested three people, including a woman, for allegedly murdering her husband by making him consume liquor mixed with pesticide, police said.



The deceased has been identified as Pendela Sampath, 32, a plumber and native of Golapalli village who was residing in Buddharam village.



According to police, Sampath was found dead near the Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) in Buddharam village on the night of September 17. Police initially registered a case of suspicious death on September 18 under Crime No. 233/2026. During the course of investigation, the case was altered under Sections 61(2), 103 read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).



The arrested accused have been identified as Ummalla Srikanth, 36, Pendela Sumalatha, 26, wife of the deceased, and Poludasari Tarun, 23, all residents of Buddharam village.



According to police, Sampath suspected an alleged relationship between his wife Sumalatha and Srikanth and had warned Srikanth several times. Police alleged that following this, Srikanth and Sumalatha hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Sampath and roped in Tarun by allegedly promising him Rs 1 lakh.



On September 17, Srikanth and Tarun allegedly took Sampath to the premises of Buddharam ZPHS School and made him consume liquor mixed with pesticide. Police said the substance led to his death.



After the alleged murder, the accused purportedly attempted to make the incident appear to be a suicide, police said.



According to investigators, the accused allegedly transported Sampath's body to his house on Srikanth's Pulsar motorcycle, bearing registration number TS-03-EF-4082. Police further alleged that pesticide was subsequently poured into the victim's mouth, on his clothes and on the floor of the house in an attempt to create the impression that he had consumed pesticide himself.



During the investigation, police examined the alleged scenes of offence and collected photographs and videos. Panchanamas were conducted, witnesses were examined and a post-mortem examination was carried out as part of the investigation.



Police said they seized the Pulsar motorcycle, mobile phones belonging to all three accused, Rs 500 from Tarun, the remaining liquor bottle allegedly containing pesticide and the pesticide bottle recovered from the scene.



All three accused were arrested and produced before the court, which remanded them to 14 days of judicial custody, police said.



"All three accused have been arrested and produced before the court for 14 days judicial remand. Investigation is underway," the Circle Inspector of Police, Ghanpur, said.