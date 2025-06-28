Telegu Anchor Swetcha Votarkar Found Hanging at Home in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Swetcha Votarkar, a 40-year-old Telugu television anchor, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence in Hyderabad on Friday night. The incident came to light after her neighbours alerted the police around 9:30 PM.

“When we entered her room, she was found hanging from the ceiling fan,” said the Chikkadpally police inspector. An ambulance was called immediately, and paramedics confirmed her death at the scene.

While initial reports suggest suicide, police stated that no suicide note was recovered. A case of suspicious death was registered based on a complaint filed by Swetcha’s mother. Her body was later shifted to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

Police later confirmed that a separate case of suicide was also registered following a complaint lodged by her father, who named an individual he believes to be responsible for her death. Investigation is currently underway.

Swetcha had worked with several prominent Telugu television channels, including TV9. Over the past three years, she had been associated with T-News, a television channel backed by the family of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Expressing his condolences, BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao said on X, "Deeply saddened to hear about the unfortunate demise of Swetcha Votarkar, a fierce journalist, writer, and a dedicated Telanganite. I am at a loss for words."

He also urged people to seek help in difficult times: "To everyone reading this, if you ever feel that life is tough, please don't hesitate to reach out to a professional. Life is meant to be lived, and there is always support available."

Authorities are currently investigating to determine the details of the case.