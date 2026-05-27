Tengnoupal Civil Society Groups Declare Indefinite Economic Blockade in Manipur Over Deceased Leaders and Hostage Crisis

Joint Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) operating in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district have announced an indefinite economic blockade across the region, effective from midnight of May 28, 2026. The extreme step was declared in a unified press statement issued on Wednesday evening, following a volatile escalation of security tensions and communal anxiety in the border state.

The blockade is being enforced to strongly endorse an initiative spearheaded by the Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex body of the Kuki tribes. The collective of civil bodies is demanding an immediate, impartial judicial inquiry into a recent violent ambush that resulted in the tragic deaths of three prominent religious leaders belonging to the Kuki-Zo community. Additionally, the organisations are demanding the unconditional and safe release of hostages reportedly captured by adversarial factions on both sides of the ongoing conflict.

According to the joint declaration, the total economic shutdown of the district will remain active until full administrative and legal justice is delivered to the families of the deceased religious leaders, and until all captured personnel are returned unharmed. Given Tengnoupal’s geographic location—encompassing the critical international trade transit hub of Moreh—the blockade is expected to severely impact cross-border logistics and interstate supply movements.

The civil bodies have urgently appealed to both the state and central government authorities to intervene. They emphasized that executing an objective investigation and securing the immediate release of the hostages are paramount steps needed to prevent further deterioration of law and order and to promote communal harmony within the deeply fractured state.

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The joint press statement concludes with the formal endorsements of LS. Seikhojang Baite, President of the Kuki Chiefs Association; S. Phalneikim Mate, President of the Kuki Women Union-Human Rights; Sonpao Haokip, Chairman of the Molnoi Area Welfare Council; Jangthang Mate, Vice-President of the Hill Tribal Council, Moreh; and Thangboi Lhungdim, President of the Kuki Students’ Organisation.

As the midnight deadline approaches, local authorities face immense pressure to de-escalate the situation before the shutdown severely cripples the region already marred with violence.