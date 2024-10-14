sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Air India Bomb Scare | Security Threat For Trump | Baba Siddique Murder | RG Kar Horror | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Tension Grips UP's Bahraich After Man Dies In Clashes During Durga Idol Immersion, 30 Detained

Published 12:31 IST, October 14th 2024

Tension Grips UP's Bahraich After Man Dies In Clashes During Durga Idol Immersion, 30 Detained

The face-off occurred on Sunday in the Mahrajganj area of Mansoor village when a Durga idol immersion procession passed through.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bahraich clash
Tension Grips UP's Bahraich After Man Dies In Clashes During Durga Idol Immersion, 30 Detained | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:13 IST, October 14th 2024