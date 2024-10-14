Published 12:31 IST, October 14th 2024
Tension Grips UP's Bahraich After Man Dies In Clashes During Durga Idol Immersion, 30 Detained
The face-off occurred on Sunday in the Mahrajganj area of Mansoor village when a Durga idol immersion procession passed through.
- India News
Reported by: Digital Desk
Tension Grips UP's Bahraich After Man Dies In Clashes During Durga Idol Immersion, 30 Detained | Image: Republic
