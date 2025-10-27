Tenzin Yangki Becomes Arunachal Pradesh’s First Woman IPS Officer

iPS Of Arunachal Pradesh: Tenzin Yangki from the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh has created history by being the first woman from the state to join the Indian Police Service (IPS). Her appointment is a significant milestone for the northeastern state, which has never produced a female IPS officer. Since her achievement is drawing nationwide affection, industrialist Anand Mahindra has shared her story on social media.

Anand Mahindra wrote a recent post on X about Yangki's inspirational journey. He called her "an academician, a civil servant, and now an IPS officer.” He further stated that she has followed her parents' history of public service while making her own route to success.

“Being first is never easy. It means you walk alone at first, so that others may one day walk beside you,”. Mahindra wrote that others should not be afraid to stand alone. “Don’t be afraid of walking alone today… Others will follow.”

What was Yangki’s rank in the UPSC exam?

Yangki secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 545 in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2022.

How did her administrative career start?

First, she cleared the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) examination in 2017 and gained essential administrative background early in her profession by being a Circle Officer in Siang district.

What is her educational background?

Tenzin Yangki is an alumna of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi. She holds a Master’s and MPhil degree in International Relations. Her academic background and administrative service reflect a strong commitment to public affairs and policy.