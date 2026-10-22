Terra Invest Dispute Escalates: Rajasthan Police File FIR Against Inventiva Publisher Nitin Naresh Over Alleged Extortion

Jaipur: Legal proceedings involving Inventiva publisher Nitin Naresh have intensified after Rajasthan Police registered a criminal case against him, Nine Network Private Limited and other unidentified individuals following allegations of extortion, criminal intimidation and conspiracy connected to Terra Invest.

The First Information Report (FIR), registered at Shastri Nagar Police Station in Jaipur, invokes Sections 308(2), 308(3), 351(2), 61(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The provisions cited concern alleged extortion, criminal intimidation, conspiracy and acts involving common intention.

Police have assigned an investigating officer and initiated an investigation into the allegations, bringing the dispute within the scope of formal criminal proceedings. Terra Invest representative alleges threatening emails and extortion. The criminal case stems from a complaint submitted by an India representative of Terra Vision Investments LLC.

Advertisement

According to the complaint, communications received during August and September 2026 allegedly contained threats of further adverse publications targeting Terra Invest and individuals associated with the investment firm.

The complainant alleged that the communications formed part of an attempt to exert pressure through the threat of damaging media coverage. These allegations now form part of the investigation being conducted by Rajasthan Police.

Advertisement

The registration of the FIR represents a significant development in the dispute, placing the alleged conduct of Naresh and the other named accused under criminal investigation.

Delhi High Court had earlier restricted publications concerning Terra Invest.

The Rajasthan Police investigation follows separate civil proceedings initiated before the Delhi High Court by individuals associated with Terra Invest. In an interim order dated 24 August 2026, the Delhi High Court restricted the circulation of specified articles on social media and further publications that could interfere with the legal rights of a plaintiff associated with the investment firm.

Subsequently, on 14 September 2026, the High Court passed another interim order restraining Naresh and other defendants from publishing further articles containing defamatory imputations against another Terra Invest founding partner.

The two orders form part of separate civil proceedings concerning publications about individuals associated with Terra Invest. Together, the court-imposed restrictions and the subsequent registration of the criminal FIR highlight the widening legal scrutiny surrounding the dispute involving Inventiva and its publisher.

The Jaipur FIR and the Delhi High Court proceedings address distinct legal questions. While the civil proceedings concern the publication and circulation of allegedly defamatory material, the Rajasthan Police investigation concerns allegations of extortion, intimidation and conspiracy arising from a complaint submitted by representatives of Terra Invest.

The High Court’s orders are interim in nature and do not constitute findings on the criminal allegations being investigated in Jaipur. The registration of the FIR enables police to investigate the allegations, examine relevant communications and determine whether the available evidence warrants further action under applicable law.