Terrifying CCTV Captures Exact Moment Flood Bursts Through China-Nepal Border Post

New Delhi: A terrifying CCTV video has captured the exact moment a powerful surge of floodwater and debris slammed into the Gyirong Port, a key China-Nepal border crossing in Tibet, sending people scrambling for safety as the area was rapidly overwhelmed.

The footage shows the disaster unfolding with startling speed. Within moments, a huge mass of muddy water and debris rushes through the border area, sweeping across roads and inundating parts of the port. The sudden surge leaves little time for people in its path to react.

Gyirong Port, located in China's Tibet Autonomous Region opposite Nepal's Rasuwagadhi crossing in Rasuwa district, was among the areas badly affected by the disaster.

The dramatic footage emerged as devastating flash floods and landslides struck the Nepal-Tibet border region on Wednesday. The disaster swept away roads, bridges, homes and other infrastructure, while rescue operations were launched on both sides of the border.

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Chinese authorities reported a major disaster around Gyirong County, while reports said communications and power links were disrupted in the region. The mudslide also caused severe damage around the Gyirong border crossing.

On the Nepalese side, the Bhote Koshi River surged through Rasuwa district, causing widespread destruction around Rasuwagadhi and surrounding settlements. Bridges and roads were washed away, leaving several areas difficult to access.

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The shocking CCTV visuals provide a glimpse of how quickly the disaster struck - turning a functioning international border crossing into a scene of destruction within seconds.