Uttarakhand CM Sends Over ₹140 Crore Directly to 9.4 Lakh Pensioners' Accounts

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami transfers pension amounts disbursed by the Social Welfare Department to beneficiaries via click/DBT from the CM Camp Office in Dehradun.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday transferred the December instalment of various pension schemes being run under the Social Welfare Department directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system from the Chief Minister's Camp Office. On this occasion, a total amount of ₹140.26 crore was released online to the bank accounts of 9,43,964 beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is continuously working towards the social and economic empowerment of weaker sections of society, senior citizens, widows, persons with disabilities, and destitute individuals. He stated that, to strengthen transparent governance in the state, all payments are now made directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts via the DBT system, ensuring timeliness and transparency.

Chief Minister Dhami directed officials of the Social Welfare Department to identify eligible beneficiaries for old-age pension from age 59 so that payments can begin promptly upon attaining the 60-year eligibility age. He said that the government's objective is to ensure that every eligible beneficiary receives the benefits of welfare schemes without any difficulty.

Advertisement

He further instructed that regular verification and monitoring mechanisms should be strengthened to ensure that no eligible person is deprived of benefits under pension schemes. The Chief Minister reiterated the state government's commitment to the effective implementation of public welfare schemes.