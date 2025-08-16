Terrifying Moment Captured on Cam: 'Break Dance' Swing Collapses Mid-Ride at Jaunpur Fair | Watch

Jaunpur: A heart-stopping video has gone viral showing the exact moment a ‘Break Dance’ swing ride suddenly collapsed during a fair in the Badlapur Tehsil area of Jaunpur district.

The incident left two people injured and triggered panic among the visitors.

In the now-viral video, the swing ride is seen spinning at high speed before it unexpectedly collapses mid-motion, causing chaos among both riders and onlookers.

Immediately after the incident, several people rushed toward the swing to help the injured.

Both individuals received prompt first aid on-site. No further casualties have been reported.

However, the video of the accident has shared across social media, drawing widespread attention and sparking concerns over ride safety at local fairs.

