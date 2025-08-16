Republic World
Updated 16 August 2025 at 12:07 IST

Terrifying Moment Captured on Cam: 'Break Dance' Swing Collapses Mid-Ride at Jaunpur Fair | Watch

The terrifying video shows a swing ride at a fair in the Badlapur Tehsil area of Jaunpur district suddenly collapsing mid-ride.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Watch: 'Break Dance' Swing Collapses Mid-Ride at Jaunpur Fair
Watch: 'Break Dance' Swing Collapses Mid-Ride at Jaunpur Fair | Image: X
Jaunpur: A heart-stopping video has gone viral showing the exact moment a ‘Break Dance’ swing ride suddenly collapsed during a fair in the Badlapur Tehsil area of Jaunpur district.

The incident left two people injured and triggered panic among the visitors.

In the now-viral video, the swing ride is seen spinning at high speed before it unexpectedly collapses mid-motion, causing chaos among both riders and onlookers.

Immediately after the incident, several people rushed toward the swing to help the injured.

Both individuals received prompt first aid on-site. No further casualties have been reported.

However, the video of the accident has shared across social media, drawing widespread attention and sparking concerns over ride safety at local fairs.

Similar Incident In Saudi Arabia

In a separate incident, at least 23 people were injured at Green Mountain Park near Taif, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday, July 31, after a thrill ride called "360 Degrees" snapped mid-air.

Published By : Navya Dubey

Published On: 16 August 2025 at 12:07 IST

