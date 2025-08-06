Terrifying Moment: Car With People Inside Swept Away in Uttarkashi Flash Floods After Cloudburst

A powerful cloudburst near Harshil in Uttarkashi triggered sudden flash floods, leading to devastating scenes in the region. One particularly disturbing video, shared on social media by a Twitter user Yash Tiwari, shows a car filled with people being swept away by raging floodwaters in Dharali village.

The video, which has since gone viral, captures bystanders screaming in panic, "Aadmi hai isme... haan, haan aadmi hai!" (“There are people inside… yes, there are people!”). Moments later, the car continues to drift helplessly down the flooded street, disappearing from view. The video ends abruptly, leaving viewers with no update on the passengers' fate.

The cloudburst has caused widespread destruction in Uttarkashi, particularly along the route to Gangotri. Initial reports confirm that at least four people have lost their lives. Dozens more are feared trapped, and over 100 are feared missing as the region struggles with landslides, overflowing rivers, and debris-filled roads.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held an emergency meeting to assess the situation. Mahendra Chauhan, a resident affected by the disaster, reported that his sister, brother-in-law, and their child have been missing since the incident. He shared that the Chief Minister has promised helicopter deployment to aid ongoing rescue efforts.

Rescue teams, including SDRF, NDRF, and local authorities, are currently on-site, facing difficult conditions due to ongoing rain and unstable terrain.

In Haridwar, landslides triggered by the same heavy rainfall have dumped large amounts of debris onto railway tracks near the Kali Temple on Upper Road. Cleanup efforts are underway, though progress is slow due to intermittent rain. Several trains may be delayed or cancelled as a result.