Terror Strikes J&K: Kanpur Businessman, Married In February, Killed In Pahalgam Attack

Over 25 people were killed and several others injured in a massive terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam yesterday.

Shubham Dwivedi, a newlywed who had gone to Kashmir with his wife for a short vacation, was among the civilians killed in the attack. Shubham was married on February 12, 2025, just two months prior.

His cousin, Saurabh Dwivedi, alleged that the terrorist started firing after asking the names of the individuals - to identify whether they were Muslim or Hindu. He said that the terrorists asked his brother to recite the Kalma, promising to spare him. When his brother refused, they shot him in the head. His wife pleaded terrorists to kill her too, but they refused, telling her to inform the government about their actions.

"Shubham Bhaiya got married on February 12 this year. He was in Pahalgam with his wife. My sister-in-law called my uncle and told him that Shubham was shot in the head. It is also being said that the firing started after asking for the names of the individuals," he said.

Terrorists selectively killed Hindus

Eyewitnesses shared harrowing accounts of how the terrorists handpicked tourists before shooting them. A woman revealed that her husband was killed because he was not a Muslim.

Another victim recounted that after her husband was killed, she asked the terrorists to kill her and her son as well. They refused, telling her to inform Prime Minister Modi about the attack. “Jao, Modi ko bolo,” they told the victim's wife.

PM Modi Cuts Short His Saudi Visit, Returns to Delhi