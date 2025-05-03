‘Terrorism is Biggest Enemy’: PM Modi Warns Terror Backers in Pahalgam Attack Aftermath

New Delhi: India has vowed to take strong and decisive action against the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack and those who support cross-border terrorism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a stern message to Pakistan while addressing the media after a bilateral meeting with Angolan President Joao Lourenço in New Delhi.

Without naming Pakistan, PM Modi said, "Terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity. We are committed to take firm and decisive action against terrorists and those who support them." He added that the world is united in this fight and thanked President Lourenço and the people of Angola for expressing solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam attack.

Angola Backs India on Terror Fight

President Lourenço's visit to India is the first by an Angolan head of state in 38 years. PM Modi called the occasion historic and praised Angola for standing with India during difficult times. “When Angola was fighting for its freedom, India stood with it, said PM Modi.

Today, Angola has shown the same friendship by standing with India in the fight against terrorism.

During the meeting, the two nations signed multiple agreements across sectors. India also announced a $200 million defence credit line to help Angola modernise its armed forces.

India Shows Strength on Global Stage

Modi's remarks are being seen as a strong diplomatic signal to countries that shelter or enable terrorism. India has received support from several nations following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.