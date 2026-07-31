Terrorists Kill One Non-Local Labourer in J&K's Kulgam; Security Forces Launch Manhunt

Kulgam, South Kashmir: Terrorists opened fire on a group of non-local labourers in the Kellam area of Kulgam district on Friday, killing one worker and injuring another, according to reports.

The attack targeted non-local workers present at the location. Security forces immediately sealed off the area and launched a large-scale search operation to track down the perpetrators.

The victims of the terror attack have reportedly been identified as Deepak (deceased) and Bupander Kumar (injured) from Chhattisgarh.

The injured labourer has reportedly been shifted to GMC Anantnag for further treatment.

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Further details on the identities of the victims and the ongoing investigation were not immediately available. Authorities continue to monitor the situation in the region.

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