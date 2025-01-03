Thane Engineer Duped of Rs 62 Lakh by Woman Promising 'Good Returns'

Thane: A man from Thane was allegedly defrauded of Rs 62 lakhs by a woman who lured him of "good returns", an official said on Friday.

The complainant, an engineer with a private company, lost the money between September and November stating that a woman identified herself as Anaya, contacted the man over WhatsApp, offering “good returns” through share trading.

The man complained to the Kalwa police station on Wednesday after receiving no returns and failing to get a response from the woman. A probe is underway, the official added.

Woman Loses Rs 1.51 Crore To Cyber Fraudsters Posing As Cops

A 78-year-old woman from South Mumbai was allegedly defrauded Rs 1.51 crore by cyber fraudsters, who cheated her by posing as Delhi Police personnel. The woman had sent a parcel to her daughter in the US through a courier service firm on December 5, containing edible items. However, she was forced to transfer the amount after being informed by the alleged "police officials" that the parcel contained mephedrone drugs and US dollars.

According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, the woman was initially threatened by a "courier firm staff" and later by alleged "police officials" who had a video call with her under the pretext of taking legal action. The fraudsters threatened to arrest her in a money laundering case, sent forged arrest warrants and investigation reports, and forced her to share her bank account details.