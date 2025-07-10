'I Will Stab You Outside': Thane Man Assaults 12-Year-Old Boy in Lift For Not Holding Lift Door For Him

Thane: A CCTV footage from a lift in Thane showed a man violently attacking a 12-year-old boy unprovoked. The man entered the lift and began slapping and biting the child in a brutal attack while a bystander stood there in shock.

The incident took place on July 4 at around 5:00 PM in a residential building located in Ambernath East. The boy was on his way to tuition from his apartment on the 14th floor.

Accused Identified

The accused, identified as Kailash Thawani, reportedly resorted to assault after the boy closed the lift doors on the 9th floor and did not hold it for him to enter as well.

The CCTV footage of the incident that is now going viral on social media captured Thawani repeatedly slapping and attacking the boy for not holding the lift door open.

Shockingly, the assault did not end with slaps. Thawani first pinned the boy and grabbed him to brutally assault him multiple times, and then even bit his hands.

The assault then continued in the building's lobby despite intervention from the housekeeping staff. He even went to the extent of issuing threats to the minor, saying, "I will stab you outside."

Following the incident, public outrage broke out, and after continued pressure from family, an FIR was finally registered four days later.