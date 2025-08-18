'Thank You, My Friend Putin': PM Modi Shares Details of Call With Putin, Reaffirms India’s Stand on Ukraine Peace

Updated 18 August 2025 at 17:58 IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared about his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which the latter disclosed the specifics of his recent Alaska meeting with US President Donald Trump. Days before to the call, Modi had greeted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Independence Day.
Posting on X, PM wrote: “Thank my friend, President Putin, for his phone call and for sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska. India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard. I look forward to our continued exchanges in the days to come.”
This comes days after PM Modi and Zelenskyy spoke, during which they talked about bilateral ties and the state of the war.
PM Modi wished peace and progress to the Ukrainian people on Saturday and thanked Zelenskyy for his Independence Day greetings. “Thank you President Zelenskyy for your warm greetings. I deeply value the joint commitment to forging even closer ties between India and Ukraine. We earnestly wish our friends in Ukraine a future marked by peace, progress and prosperity,” the Prime Minister shared.
