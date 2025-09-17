Updated 17 September 2025 at 10:35 IST
‘Thank You Narendra…’: Donald Trump Hails PM Modi For Playing Key Role in Ending Russia-Ukraine War
US President Donald Trump extended 75th birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a phone call, and expressed gratitude for support on ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
- India News
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.
In a social media post, Trump thanked PM Modi for his role and called him a “friend” who is doing a “tremendous job.”
Trump also spoke to PM Modi over the phone to wish him on his 75th birthday. He shared details of the call on his platform, Truth Social, saying, "Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine! President DJT."
In response, PM Modi thanked Trump on social media platform X, saying he too is committed to strengthening India-US ties and supports peaceful efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict.
"Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict," PM Modi posted.
Trump’s birthday wishes and praise came on the same day when the US and Indian trade officials met in New Delhi to move forward on a key bilateral trade agreement.
US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch and India’s Commerce Ministry Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal held a positive meeting on Tuesday.
According to a government statement, both sides agreed to step up their efforts to conclude a mutually beneficial trade deal soon. The US delegation, led by Lynch, was in India on September 16 for discussions on deepening economic ties.
Published By : Navya Dubey
Published On: 17 September 2025 at 10:28 IST