Why is Ladakh Witnessing Youth-Led Violent Protests? What are the Major Demands Being Made?

Why Is Ladakh Witnessing Youth-Led Protests? What Are The Major Demands? | Image: ANI

A massive protest in Ladakh demanding statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution turned violent on Wednesday, leading to clashes with the police in Leh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Leh was targeted during the unrest, as protesters reportedly vandalised property and set police vehicles ablaze.

Why Did the Protests Turn Violent?

The Leh Apex Body (LAB), an independent organization leading the protests in the union territory, demanded a meeting with the central government. However, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) scheduled the meeting for October 6 without consulting the LAB. The LAB rejected this date, calling it a "dictation" imposed without discussion. Following this disagreement, the protests turned violent.

Major Demands:

1. Statehood for Ladakh: Protesters argue that the Union Territory status has deprived Ladakh of self-governance and certain protections it enjoyed before becoming a UT.

2. Inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution: Protesters seek this inclusion to safeguard the tribal status of the Union Territory.

3. Establishment of a separate Public Service Commission: Members of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) demand a separate Public Service Commission for Ladakh to address unemployment issues.

4. Two parliamentary seats for Ladakh: Protesters advocate for two Lok Sabha seats in the Union Territory, instead of the current single seat, to ensure power is shared between the Centre and the region, rather than being solely controlled by the Centre.

As for statehood, it has been said that Ladakh has been granted the status of union territory which is a fulfillment of the demand made when it was part of Jammu and Kashmir state.

Sonam Wangchuk Appeals For Peace

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike, issued a video expressing sorrow over the violence and urged for peace to prevail.

“I am sad to inform you that there was vandalism in Leh during the protest. Many offices and police vehicles were vandalised and burned. A bandh was announced in Leh, but the youth came in large numbers... This was youth's anger, a Gen-Z revolution,” he said.

Sharing the video on X, Wangchuk wrote: "Very sad by the events in Leh. My message of the peaceful path failed today. I appeal to the youth to please stop this nonsense. This only damages our cause."

In the latest development, Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday ended his 15-day hunger strike following the clashes.

In a press conference, Songam Wangchuk announced the decision as a precautionary measure to bring stability in the region. He believed that his protest could further spark violence in Leh and decided to call it off.

Wangchuk condemned the protest and appealed for peace in the region. He said that no party was involved in the protest, as he believes that no party is strong enough to mobilise youth there.

“This incident has disrupted our peaceful protest, which was going on for the last 5 years. We were getting indications from the youth that they thought the path of peace was not working. Today's incident was the precipitation of such things... No party is so strong in Leh that it can mobilise youth in large numbers. This was protest by the youth was only due to larger issues of umemployment and others...We saw Gen-Z's frenzy today...I understand their frustration over the last five years, but I condemn their way of protest.”

Political Reactions

National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq called the situation “unfortunate” and criticised the handling of Ladakh's political issues.

“The way Jammu & Kashmir is being mishandled, Ladakh is also facing a similar fate. While this is true, we condemn violence and hope the central government in Delhi will sit down and talk with the people of Ladakh,” he said.

The Sixth Schedule of the Constitution (Articles 244(2) and 275(1)) pertains to the administration of tribal areas in the states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram. Protesters are demanding that Ladakh also be brought under these provisions to ensure greater autonomy and protection of indigenous rights.

Calls for statehood in both Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir have persisted since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Earlier in the day, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticised the BJP for allegedly delaying the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

“People participated in the election process. It’s the BJP’s bad luck that they couldn’t win. However, people here can’t be punished for that. It seems like statehood is being denied simply because the BJP didn’t form the government. That’s unfair,” he said.

BJP Blames Congress for Violence

BJP leader Amit Malviya accused the Congress of instigating violence in Ladakh, targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Posting on X, Malviya alleged: “This man rioting in Ladakh is Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag, Congress Councillor for Upper Leh Ward. He can be clearly seen instigating the mob and participating in violence that targeted the BJP office and the Hill Council. Is this the kind of unrest Rahul Gandhi has been fantasising about?”