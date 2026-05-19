'The CPR Is Bogus': Twisha Sharma’s Cousin Hits Out At In-Laws’ 'Calm Behaviour' In Chilling Video Evidence

Bhopal: In a dramatic development in the ongoing investigation into the tragic death of 33-year-old former Miss Pune contestant Twisha Sharma, her cousin has come forward with chilling allegations against the late actor’s in-laws, labelling their behaviour immediately following the incident as absolutely nonsensical and detached.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Twisha's cousin hits out at the initial medical response provided by the family at the scene and pointed to critical security camera footage that allegedly exposes a severe lack of panic or grief from the in-laws while Twisha laying in the apartment.

“The CPR is Bogus”: Cousin Questions Emergency Response

Twisha’s cousin raised serious doubts about the authenticity of the lifesaving measures the in-laws claim to have performed on the actress.

"Everything has been recorded on camera. The CPR is bogus, and it's absolutely making no sense to me," the cousin stated, visibly shaken by the recorded footage.

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The cousin indicated that the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) captured on the premises appeared staged or improperly executed, suggesting it may have been done to create a false narrative of an emergency rescue attempt rather than a genuine effort to save Twisha's life.

Shock Over Mother-in-Law’s "Casual" behaviour

The most vital part of the cousin's statement focused on the calm behaviour of Twisha's mother-in-law, Giri Bala, right after the incident.

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Echoing previous statements made by Twisha’s brother, Major Harshit, the cousin expressed absolute disbelief at how casually the family behaved during a life-or-death crisis.

"The mother-in-law is walking around so casually as if nothing happened," the cousin told the channel. "A life has been taken, and there is a dead person in your apartment, in your building. You cannot act so calmly."

Growing Demands for Accountability

The cousin’s televised remarks have added significant fuel to the family’s claims of a massive cover-up by Twisha’s husband, Samarth Singh, and his influential relatives.

With the family already refusing to perform Twisha's final rites until a second independent post-mortem is granted, these new assertions regarding "staged" CPR and casual behavioural patterns are expected to be submitted as key electronic evidence.