Twisha Sharma Death Case: 'Justice Being Delayed Because Accused Are Influential', Says Father Amid Bail Row

New Delhi: The family of deceased Twisha Sharma on Monday launched a sharp attack on the media and the accused in the ongoing Twisha Sharma murder case, alleging that the victim’s character was being “assassinated” publicly while influential accused persons continued to evade strict legal action.

Addressing a press conference, Twisha Sharma’s father Navnidhi Sharma grew emotional as he appealed to the media to focus on the judicial process rather than amplifying allegations against his daughter.

“I request the media to think ten times before asking such questions. Imagine what the victim’s family goes through when the character of their daughter is destroyed publicly,” he said.

Sharma alleged that justice was being delayed because the accused were “highly influential people” with alleged links in multiple institutions. Referring to court proceedings, he claimed that even the police had acknowledged the influence wielded by the accused while opposing bail pleas.

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“Yesterday, the police themselves argued in court that these are very influential people and should not be granted bail. On that basis, one accused’s bail was cancelled, yet another accused is roaming freely after getting anticipatory bail,” he alleged.

The grieving father further accused the accused side of running a “media trial” against the victim and claimed that repeated allegations against Twisha amounted to a legal offence in itself.

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“At the same time, the deceased girl is being blamed and defamed openly. This itself is a crime. The media should take cognisance of this on its own,” he said.

Navnidhi Sharma also questioned the pace and direction of the police investigation, alleging that several individuals connected to the case had not yet been properly examined.

“Ask where Samar Singh is. Ask why statements of people who removed the body were not taken. Even domestic staff members were allegedly not questioned. What kind of investigation is this?” he asked.

During the press conference, Sharma described Twisha as a successful and independent woman who had built a strong professional career. He said she studied at St. Francis College in Hathras before graduating from Indira College in Pune and later worked as a communication manager in a multinational company.

“She was an actress, a model, a working woman, and represented organisations on both domestic and international platforms,” he said, while condemning attempts to malign her image after death.