The Modi Effect! Google Search For 'Somnath Temple' Reaches All Time High In 20 Years

Veraval: Why are people suddenly searching for 'Somnath Temple' more than at any other time in the past 20 years? This is the Modi effect! Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the iconic Somnath Temple in Gujarat last week and participated in the elaborate Somnath Swabhiman Parv celebrations, sparking people's curiosity to follow the updates of the holy site.

The Google Trends graph shows a score from 0 to 100, with 100 representing the highest point of interest for a topic. The numbers represent relative popularity, not the exact number of searches.

In January 2006, the score for 'Somnath Temple' on Google Trends was 24, way below half the peak of popularity. 20 years later, PM Modi visited the temple and his popularity, accompanied by the spiritual events held at the temple, boosted people's interest in googling the temple. As a result, the score reached its peak point of 100 in January 2026. This is the highest search score that the term has garnered in 20 years.

Score Of Google Search For 'Somnath Temple' In 20 Years:

January 2006- 24

January 2007- 19

January 2008- 16

January 2009- 15

January 2010- 34

January 2011- 31

January 2012- 27

January 2013- 31

January 2014- 26

January 2015- 29

January 2016- 26

January 2017- 21

January 2018- 26

January 2019- 20

January 2020- 23

January 2021- 33

January 2022- 26

January 2023- 41

January 2024- 59

January 2025- 37

January 2026- 100

The trend shows that before PM Modi's recent visit to the temple, the score of google search for the temple only ever went above the half way mark once- in 2024, with a score of 59.

Highlights From PM Modi's Visit

Somnath Shaurya Yatra- As part of the four-day Somnath Swabhiman Parv, a Shaurya Yatra was held in Somnath, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The yatra featured 108 horses, who marched to the Somnath Temple. The ceremonial procession honoured the brave souls who defended the temple through centuries of strife. Omkar Mantra Chanting- PM Modi also attended the 72-hour-long uninterrupted chanting of ‘Aum’ at the temple. Drone Show- PM Modi witnessed a spectacular special drone show organised above the temple. The display featured nearly 3,000 drones forming thematic images inspired by the temple’s heritage and India’s civilisational spirit, creating one of the largest drone performances seen near any temple site in the country.

Drone Show at Somnath Temple | Image: X