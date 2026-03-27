The Moment When Avalanche Hit Srinagar-Leh National Highway Killing 7 | Watch

Ladakh: At least seven people lost their lives and five others sustained injuries after an avalanche swept across vehicles near the Dayal slide zone at Zoji La Pass in Ladakh, officials said. A video has emerged from the spot which captures the moment the crisis took place, showing snow gushing into the narrow passage.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena stated that emergency response measures had been activated immediately after reports of the incident emerged. He said district officials, including the Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police of Kargil, had been instructed to rush to the site and oversee rescue efforts.

“I have directed the DC & SSP of Kargil to visit the spot immediately and mobilise relief and rescue operations. All government agencies, including disaster relief forces and BRO have been put on high alert. I am personally monitoring the situation,” he wrote on X.

According to him, all concerned agencies, including disaster response teams and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), have been placed on high alert, while he continues to closely monitor the situation.

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Union Minister Jitendra Singh also expressed condolences over the loss of lives and confirmed the casualty figures. He said the injured are receiving necessary medical care and assured that all possible assistance is being extended.

Authorities are continuing rescue operations, and more information is expected as the situation develops.