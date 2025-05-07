The Night India Struck Masood Azhar, Hafiz Sayeed Terror Dens In Pakistan: Blow By Blow Account of Operation Sindoor | Image: Indian Army

India strikes Pakistan hard with ‘Operation Sindoor’: In the dark hours of May 7, India executed a sweeping retaliation targeting terror bases deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, launching precision strikes on nine terror facilities, including the bastions of Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed.

With ‘Operation Sindoor’ led by Indian Army and Indian Air Force, India delivering a powerful response to the gruesome April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. Indian armed forces executed one of India’s most coordinated cross-border anti-terror actions since Balakot, targeting the nerve centers of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). A total of 24 missiles and Kamizake drones launched from within Indian territory hit the targets.

Graphic representation of the targets taken by the Indian Armed Forces under Operation Sindoor in Pakistan and PoJK (ANI)

PM Modi monitored the entire operation through the night. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was in direct contact with service chiefs, and by around 1:45 AM, confirmation of successful strikes across all nine targets had been received. All three service chiefs were present in the south block war room all night overseeing the operation.

Precision, Planning and Execution: What Happened on May 7 Night?

Soon after midnight, Indian forces struck simultaneously at nine terrorist facilities by unleashing munitions and precision strike weaponry leaving Pakistan terror infrastructure completely in ruins. The strikes were executed from within Indian territory, based on information provided by Indian intelligence agencies.

Here is a list of targets demolished:

1. Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur – JeM HQ

2. Markaz Taiba, Muridke – LeT HQ

3. Sarjal, Tehra Kalan – JeM

4. Mehmoona Joya, Sialkot – Hizbul Mujahideen

5. Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala – LeT

6. Markaz Abbas, Kotli – JeM

7. Maskar Raheel Shahid, Kotli – Hizbul

8. Shawai Nalla Camp, Muzaffarabad – LeT

9. Syedna Bilal Camp, Muzaffarabad – JeM

These included the headquarters of JeM in Bahawalpur, long associated with Masood Azhar, and the LeT nerve center in Muridke, helmed by 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

According to the defence sources, four of these camps were located deep inside Pakistan (Bahawalpur, Sialkot, Muridke), while the remaining five are within Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"Justice Served": Indian Army’s Defiant Message after Successful ‘Operation Sindoor’

Within minutes of the operation, the Indian Army posted a strong message on X: “Justice Served.” The Ministry of Defence too released a statement disclosing the successful ‘Operation Sindoor’ against the Pakistani terror bases ‘from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed’.

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution,” the statement read.

The Trigger: Bloodbath in Pahalgam

On April 22, in one of the deadliest terror attacks, 26 Hindu tourists, including Indian Navy and Intelligence Bureau officers, were shot dead at Baisaran valley by Pakistani terrorists. Evidence traced the attack to Pakistan-based terror groups headquartered in Pakistan’s Bahawalpur and Muridke.

Less than two weeks later, India responded and hit back hard with 'Operation Sindoor' in coordination with Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan On Backfoot, Admits India’s Strike Inside Territory

Pakistan government admitted to 24 missile impacts in Bahawalpur, Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, and Muridke, on civilian areas and mosques.

As per the casualty figures released by Pakistan, 8 have been killed, 34 got injured and multiple locations including religious sites were damaged.

A state of emergency was declared in Punjab province, shut down schools, and cancelled all medical staff leave. Lahore and Sialkot airports were closed for 48 hours.

In retaliation, Pakistan began heavy artillery shelling across the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border in sectors like Poonch, Rajouri, and Uri. Three Indian civilians were killed and at least seven wounded, as per reports.

India responded with proportional firepower. Sources confirmed significant damage to Pakistani forward positions, although no official casualty numbers were provided.

The Indian Air Force has assumed operational control of Srinagar airport. All commercial flights to and from major northern airports—Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Amritsar, Dharamshala—were cancelled.

Global Allies Rally Behind India

India officials on Wednesday morning briefed their counterparts in the US, UK, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and UAE. NSA Ajit Doval personally updated his American counterpart, while a statement from the Indian Embassy in Washington asserted: “It was expected that Pakistan would take action against terrorists and the infrastructure that supports them. Instead, during the fortnight that has gone by, Pakistan has indulged in denial and made allegations of false flag operations against India.”

‘Justice Has Been Done’: Families of Pahalgam Attack Victims Rejoice

As the news of India's precision strikes under Operation Sindoor targeting Pakistani terror bases spread across the country, it reached the homes still grieving the devastating April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. For the families of the 26 victims, today brought a sense of justice.

Syed Nowshaad, brother of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who died in the Pahalgam terror attack while trying to save the tourists thanked the security forces, PM Modi, central and state governments for avenging the barbaric deaths of tourist in Pahalgam with Operation Sindoor.

“We feel proud of our government, we had faith in them,” he said.

Adil, a 28-year-old pony driver, was killed while helping tourists flee from gunfire during the attack.

Adil’s father said, “We are delighted that killing of those 26 Pahalgam victims including my son, has been avenged…In the future no one should lose their lives like this. We had confidence in PM Modi...we got justice today."