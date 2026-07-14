The Real Crorepati at Home: Dr. Jahnavi Das Owns Four Times More Liquid Wealth Than Husband Prashant Kishor
Out of the family's combined assets of nearly ₹198 crore, Dr. Das holds the majority share with assets valued at roughly ₹101.93 crore, while Kishor's personal assets stand at approximately ₹96.06 crore.
- India News
- 2 min read
Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor is widely known as India's premier election strategist, but his first-ever poll affidavit has revealed a different kind of leader in his own household – his wife, Dr. Jahnavi Das.
According to the mandatory financial disclosures filed on Monday for the Bankipur Assembly by-election in Bihar, Kishor's wife is officially wealthier than the famed political strategist. Out of the family's combined assets of nearly ₹198 crore, Dr. Das holds the majority share with assets valued at roughly ₹101.93 crore, while Kishor's personal assets stand at approximately ₹96.06 crore.
The Wealth Gap: Liquid Cash and Liquid Assets
The starkest difference between the couple's finances lies in their movable (liquid and semi-liquid) assets.
While Kishor has built a reputation for managing massive political campaigns, his wife holds the purse strings when it comes to cash and investments:
Advertisement
- Movable Assets: Dr. Jahnavi Das holds a massive ₹89.51 crore in movable assets. In comparison, Kishor declared movable assets worth ₹22.19 crore—meaning his wife holds more than four times his liquid wealth.
- Hard Cash: Dr. Das also keeps more paper money on hand, declaring ₹1.95 lakh in cash compared to Kishor's ₹65,570.
Where Kishor Holds the Advantage
While Dr. Das dominates the liquid portfolio, Kishor holds the upper hand in real estate:
- Immovable Properties: Kishor holds ₹73.87 crore in immovable assets, including multiple residential flats in Patna, Delhi, and Ghaziabad, alongside land in Buxar and Noida. In contrast, his wife's immovable property is valued at ₹12.42 crore.
- Corporate Value: Kishor owns a 100% controlling stake in a private firm that donated ₹85 crore to the Jan Suraaj Party and ₹50 lakh to the Jan Suraaj Foundation during the 2024–25 financial year.
A Power Couple of Elite Credentials
The affidavit paints a picture of a highly educated, high-earning household.
Advertisement
Prashant Kishor, a post-graduate in Healthcare Management with training from Johns Hopkins University and French language credentials, spent years earning a premium as a top-tier political consultant. He has previously defended his wealth, noting that he earned over ₹240 crore legitimately through consulting contracts over a three-year period and paid all his taxes before transitioning to public service.
However, this latest disclosure shifts the spotlight directly to his wife, proving that the strategist's most formidable financial ally is right at home.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.