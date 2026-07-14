The Real Crorepati at Home: Dr. Jahnavi Das Owns Four Times More Liquid Wealth Than Husband Prashant Kishor

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor is widely known as India's premier election strategist, but his first-ever poll affidavit has revealed a different kind of leader in his own household – his wife, Dr. Jahnavi Das.

According to the mandatory financial disclosures filed on Monday for the Bankipur Assembly by-election in Bihar, Kishor's wife is officially wealthier than the famed political strategist. Out of the family's combined assets of nearly ₹198 crore, Dr. Das holds the majority share with assets valued at roughly ₹101.93 crore, while Kishor's personal assets stand at approximately ₹96.06 crore.

The Wealth Gap: Liquid Cash and Liquid Assets

The starkest difference between the couple's finances lies in their movable (liquid and semi-liquid) assets.

While Kishor has built a reputation for managing massive political campaigns, his wife holds the purse strings when it comes to cash and investments:

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Movable Assets: Dr. Jahnavi Das holds a massive ₹89.51 crore in movable assets. In comparison, Kishor declared movable assets worth ₹22.19 crore—meaning his wife holds more than four times his liquid wealth.

Hard Cash: Dr. Das also keeps more paper money on hand, declaring ₹1.95 lakh in cash compared to Kishor's ₹65,570.

Where Kishor Holds the Advantage

While Dr. Das dominates the liquid portfolio, Kishor holds the upper hand in real estate:

Immovable Properties: Kishor holds ₹73.87 crore in immovable assets, including multiple residential flats in Patna, Delhi, and Ghaziabad, alongside land in Buxar and Noida. In contrast, his wife's immovable property is valued at ₹12.42 crore.

Corporate Value: Kishor owns a 100% controlling stake in a private firm that donated ₹85 crore to the Jan Suraaj Party and ₹50 lakh to the Jan Suraaj Foundation during the 2024–25 financial year.

A Power Couple of Elite Credentials

The affidavit paints a picture of a highly educated, high-earning household.

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Prashant Kishor, a post-graduate in Healthcare Management with training from Johns Hopkins University and French language credentials, spent years earning a premium as a top-tier political consultant. He has previously defended his wealth, noting that he earned over ₹240 crore legitimately through consulting contracts over a three-year period and paid all his taxes before transitioning to public service.