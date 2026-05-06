The Saffron Surge: How BJP Doubled Its MLA Strength Over The Decade

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), since 2014, has solidified its dominant control over India's political landscape under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Recently, the BJP achieved a historic milestone with its first-ever victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, significantly increasing its legislative footprint in the state. This expansion is part of a broader trend, with data showing that the party has more than doubled its total MLA strength, from 773 to 1807, over the past decade.

The total number of BJP MLAs in September 2013 was 773, and in May 2026, it rose to 1807.

The most dramatic rise of BJP has been seen in West Bengal, which had been under the rule of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress since the past 15 years.

In the recently-concluded elections, BJP broke TMC's hold on the state and is now set to form a government in West Bengal for the first time in history.

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The BJP won 207 seats in the 294-member assembly, surpassing the 148-seat majority mark.

Notably, in 2013, BJP had zero MLAs in West Bengal.

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The political landscape of Uttar Pradesh has also seen a dramatic change from 2013 to 2026. From 2002 to 2017, the state juggled between the rule of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP).

It was in 2017, that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made a comeback under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, winning 312 seats in the state on its own, and with allies, the total was 325.

Notably, BJP only had 47 MLAs in Uttar Pradesh in 2013. The number presently stands at 257.

In 2013, BJP had zero MLA in nine states, including Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Puducherry, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura and West Bengal. Now BJP has presence in every state of India. In a historic breakthrough in Kerala, BJP this time won more than one seat by emerging victorious in three constituencies.