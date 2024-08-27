Published 14:44 IST, August 27th 2024
'The Tinpoint Dictator, is so Scared of...': BJP Slams Mamata Over Police Lathicharge on Protesters
In a tweet on X, BJP leader Amit Malviya called Mamata a 'tinpoint dictator' and said that she is scared of the students' movement.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
'The Tinpoint Dictator, is so Scared of...': BJP Slams Mamata Over Police Lathicharge on Protesters | Image: Agencies
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:15 IST, August 27th 2024