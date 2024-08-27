sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nabanna March Protest | Russia-Ukraine war | Israel-Hamas | Mpox | US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • 'The Tinpoint Dictator, is so Scared of...': BJP Slams Mamata Over Police Lathicharge on Protesters

Published 14:44 IST, August 27th 2024

'The Tinpoint Dictator, is so Scared of...': BJP Slams Mamata Over Police Lathicharge on Protesters

In a tweet on X, BJP leader Amit Malviya called Mamata a 'tinpoint dictator' and said that she is scared of the students' movement.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
'The Tinpoint Dictator, is so Scared of...': BJP Slams Mamata Over Police Lathicharge on Protesters
'The Tinpoint Dictator, is so Scared of...': BJP Slams Mamata Over Police Lathicharge on Protesters | Image: Agencies
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

14:15 IST, August 27th 2024