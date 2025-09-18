'The Van Came Out of Nowhere': Eyewitnesses Claim Liquor Bottles Found In Delhi PCR Van After Fatal Crash

Delhi PCR Van Crash: A tragic accident in Delhi’s Thana Mandir Marg area on Thursday has sparked outrage after a police PCR van ran over and killed a man near a roadside tea stall.

The victim, identified as Ganga Ram Tiwari, died on the spot when the van allegedly mounted a roadside ramp and struck him.

According to police officials, the accident occurred when the van’s driver mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, causing the vehicle to veer off course and crush the tea stall owner.

Constable Khimesh Singh, who was behind the wheel, has been arrested, and two other police personnel, including an ASI, have been suspended pending investigation.

Eyewitness Allegations

Several locals who witnessed the accident alleged that liquor bottles were found inside the PCR van after the incident.

One eyewitness claimed, “The van came out of nowhere and hit the tea stall. Ganga Ram Tiwari was standing nearby and was crushed. We also saw liquor bottles inside the police van.”

These claims have intensified public anger, raising questions about whether the police personnel were under the influence of alcohol while on duty.

Videos from the scene showed locals consoling the victim’s family and demanding accountability.

Police Response

Delhi Police officials acknowledged the accident but maintained that preliminary medical tests showed no traces of alcohol in the blood samples of the officers involved.

New Delhi DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla confirmed that a case has been registered and the driver arrested.

He added, “In such cases, action is taken against the driver; however, action will be taken against anyone else who is responsible. If there is a liquor angle, strict action will follow.”