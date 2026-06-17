The 'Widower' Trap: Serial Scammer Held in Ahmedabad for Duping Women with Fake Identity

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has arrested a man named Karim Rafik Sipai for executing an elaborate, long-running matrimonial scam. Sipai allegedly fabricated an entire identity, masquerading as a man named ‘Aditya Patel,’ to trap and financially exploit vulnerable women seeking husbands.

Following his arrest, the investigation has rapidly intensified, resulting in the registration of two separate First Information Reports (FIRs). The accused is currently remanded to police custody as law enforcement works to uncover the full scale of his operations.

The Widower Trap

The crime came to light when one of the survivors approached the Ahmedabad Crime Branch to report the fraud.

According to senior police officials, Sipai created fake profiles on several popular matrimonial websites. To clear background checks on these platforms, he went as far as forging an entire suite of official documents under his alias, 'Aditya Patel,' including a fake PAN card, a forged identity card, a driving license, and fabricated business certificates.

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The accused relied on a deeply manipulative backstory to lure the hapless women. He would project himself as a lonely widower who was successfully established but desperately in search of a genuine life partner.

Once a victim showed interest, Sipai would systematically reel them deeper into the illusion. He showered them with small gifts and shared forged family photographs and downloaded images of luxury bungalows, falsely claiming them as his own property to display high financial status.

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Rape and Forgery Charges Invoked

The investigation is being actively spearheaded by the Mahila West Zone Police Station. Speaking on the legal developments, Police Inspector (PI) N.B. Kalsariya detailed the severe nature of the offenses.

"Two FIRs have been registered against the accused. He faces stringent charges under the sections of forgery, impersonation, and trapping women into physical relationships under the false promise of marriage," PI Kalsariya stated.