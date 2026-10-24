'Their Service Inspires the Nation': PM Modi Greets ITBP 'Himveers' on Raising Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings to the personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on their Raising Day, praising the 'Himveers' for their exceptional bravery, dedication, and selfless service to the nation.

In a post on X, PM Modi highlighted the force's unwavering resolve in overcoming challenges and called their sacrifices a source of immense inspiration.

"On their Raising Day, greetings to all personnel of the ITBP. The ITBP Himveers have distinguished themselves through their exceptional valour. They have always risen to every challenge with remarkable determination. Their selfless service and sacrifices are a source of immense inspiration to the nation," Prime Minister Modi said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended warm greetings to the personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and their families on the occasion of the force's Raising Day, commending their stellar role in guarding the borders in extreme conditions and aiding internal security.

In a post on X, the Defence Minister lauded the 'Himveers' for their exemplary valour, professionalism, and significant contributions to internal security operations, including efforts against Left Wing Extremism (LWE).

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"On ITBP Raising Day, I extend my warm greetings to all ITBP personnel and their families. The Himveers of ITBP have played a vital role in safeguarding India’s borders in the harshest climatic conditions. They have also made significant contributions to internal security operations, including efforts to combat Left Wing Extremism," Singh said.

He further noted that the force's "courage, professionalism and unwavering commitment to duty reflect the finest traditions of service to the nation."

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Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted the ITBP personnel, noting that "the Himveers of the ITBP have set glorious precedents in courage and commitment to the nation".

"Greetings to ITBP personnel on their Raising Day. Securing the dignity of the nation in merciless terrains and unforgiving climates, the Himveers of the ITBP have set glorious precedents in courage and commitment to the nation. Salutations to martyrs who gave their lives for the country," Shah posted on X.

The ITBP, known as the 'Himveers' (Himalayan Warriors), is deployed along India's 3,488 km border with China, known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and is tasked with safeguarding the nation's frontiers in some of the most challenging high-altitude terrains in the world. The ITBP is mandated to guard the border that touches Jammu and Kashmir (1597 km), Himachal Pradesh (200 km), Uttarakhand (345 km), Sikkim (220 km), and Arunachal Pradesh (1126 km).

The ITBP was raised on October 24, 1962, in the aftermath of the India-China war, with the primary objective of guarding the country's border along the India-China frontier.

Initially starting with just four battalions, the ITBP was tasked with monitoring the 36,000 km-long Himalayan borders, detecting and preventing border violations, and promoting a sense of security among border populations.

Over the years, its role has expanded from purely border guarding to include disaster response, anti-Naxal operations, and internal security duties. The force is also frequently deployed for VIP security and election-related assignments across the country.

Celebrated every year on October 24, ITBP Raising Day honours the valour, dedication, and sacrifice of the "Himveers" who serve in some of the most inhospitable and high-altitude terrains in the world, including regions above 18,000 feet in Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Himachal Pradesh.