There Are Issues: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's Advisor BR Patil Breaks Silence After Resigning from Post

Bengaluru: Day after resigning from his post of political advisor to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, BR Patil broke silence over the reason behind his exit.

Speaking to Republic Kannada exclusively, Patil said, "There is no special development. I had always thought of resigning...There is no dissatisfaction."

"There are issues, but I will not disclose them. I had discussions with the CM, but I will not withdraw my resignation," he continued.

Speaking on his next move, he said that he will continue to work as a legislator.

Patil resigned on Saturday from the post of political adviser to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Patil, who represents Aland constituency in Kalaburagi district, was appointed as adviser on December 29, 2023.

He submitted his resignation to the Chief Minister’s Office in Bengaluru today.

Recently, Patil sat on a dharna in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Vidhana Soudha premises in Bengaluru in support of the implementation of minimum support price to farmers through a law.

He staged the protest in solidarity with farmers’ leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been fasting for more than a month near the Punjab-New Delhi border Patil had also expressed disappointment in the Congress Legislature Party meetings over denial of adequate funds for his constituency development works.