There Should be Strict Law: Lalu Yadav's Old Video Surfaces Criticizing Waqf Board for Land Grabbing | Image: X

New Delhi: As the BJP -led central government introduced the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025, an old video of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav criticising the Waqf Board in Parliament has resurfaced online.

The video, dated May 7, 2010, is from a Lok Sabha debate on the Waqf (then Wakf) Amendment Bill, 2010. In the footage, Yadav can be heard slamming the Waqf Board, accusing it of involvement in land-grabbing cases.

He said, “Dekhiye, law banana chahiye bahut strict. Saari zameenein hadap li gayi hain. Aisa nahi hai ki koi kheti-baadi wali zameen hai. Patna ke Dak Bangla pe jitni property thi, sab pe apartment ban gaya. Aage se laiye… pass hum log kar dete hain, amendment aapka.” ( Very strict law should be made. All the lands have been grabbed. It’s not like it’s agricultural land. All the property at 'Dak Bangla' in Patna has turned into apartments. Bring it forward… we’ll pass it, your amendment.)