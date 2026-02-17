'There Was Limited Scope': Three-Time Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal Joins Raijor Dal Ahead Of Assam Polls

Guwahati: Three-time Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal has officially joined the Raijor Dal party, signalling a shift in the political landscape of Guwahati, Assam.

Following the induction, Raijor Dal founder and president Akhil Gogoi expressed confidence in the party's growing momentum, stating that many more leaders are expected to join as they set their sights on winning at least 15 seats in the upcoming assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, Gogoi said, "Raijor Dal is happy to announce that a distinguished MLA of Assam has joined our party. He was a three-time MLA from the Congress party, representing the West Goalpara constituency. His name is Honourable Abdur Rashid Mandal Ji. With his joining, Raijor Dal now has two MLAs. In addition to him, another significant leader has joined our party today. His name is Mr Dulal Chandra Baruah. He was the chief advisor of one of Assam's strongest organisations, the All Tai Ahom Students' Union (ATASU). I welcome both of them."

"Tomorrow, another MLA will join our party. His name is Sherman Ali Ahmed from the Baghbar constituency. From tomorrow, the number of our party's MLAs will increase to three. Growing from one to three MLAs marks a historic day for Raijor Dal. We expect to win at least 15 seats in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. Today is a very important day for us. As you can see, a minority leader and MLA has joined us, along with the chief advisor of one of Assam's most indigenous organisations. This is why today is a historic day," added Gogoi.

On joining the Raijor Dal party, Abdur Rashid Mandal said, “I am happy that Mr Akhil Gogoi has allowed me to join hands with him to work for the people under Raijor Dal, under his able leadership. I find Akhil Gogoi to be a young and energetic leader with a left ideology, which I have liked since my student life. Here, I see many opportunities to work for the party and also for the people of my community and the people of Assam.”

"Although Congress is a national party with many workers, there was a limited scope for me. I felt it was difficult to continue working in the Congress party, and here I find a lot of space to work. That's the main reason, finding the space to work for the party as well as for the people," Mandal stated.