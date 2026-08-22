'There Will Be Harsh Changes': MK Stalin Announces DMK Overhaul, Introduces Age And Term Limits

New Delhi: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is preparing for a major organisational restructuring, with party president MK Stalin announcing a series of changes aimed at bringing younger leaders into key positions and strengthening the party’s structure.

The decision was made as the party prepares for its 16th organisational elections, following approval by the DMK executive committee. The revision comes months after the DMK lost the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, thereby ending Stalin's time as Chief Minister.

Stalin stated that instead of dodging unpleasant topics, the party should examine its own functioning and acknowledge the causes of the electoral failure. He stated that the performance of individual officeholders might have an impact on the entire organisation.

“Although there are several reasons for our defeat, the functioning of our party office-bearers is also one of them. There is no need for us to hide that. We must first acknowledge our mistakes. We must acknowledge them openly. Even if the mistake is committed by an individual, it is the 75-year-old party that suffers because of it," Stalin said. The DMK president also expressed confidence that the party would recover from the setback and return to political relevance.

He described the DMK as an organisation capable of making a comeback and said it would “give it back with interest and principal".

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Younger Faces, Fewer Terms: What Is Changing?

A major part of the proposed restructuring is the introduction of age and tenure restrictions for party posts. Stalin said the changes are intended to make the organisation more sustainable and create greater space for new leadership.

“I have decided to bring many changes in the DMK’s administrative structure. There will be harsh changes. A few will get disappointed over it but it will be for a good reason. I request everyone’s cooperation. These will ensure sustainability of the DMK for the next 100 years. Our actions should be aimed at restoring trust by youth and women. We are introducing age and term limits for party positions. Priority will be on new faces for party positions," he said.

Under the new rules, a person holding the post of branch secretary must be 45 years old or younger. The post can be held for a maximum of two terms.

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District secretaries will also have to meet an age requirement. They must be below 70 and will be permitted to serve a maximum of three terms.

Why Is The DMK Redrawing Its District Structure?

In addition, the party intends to significantly expand its district-level organization. The number of DMK districts will increase from 77 to 110. The new party districts will roughly match to revenue district boundaries, with most units projected to have two Assembly constituencies. If the restructuring leaves one constituency within a unit, it will be connected to another acceptable party district in the same revenue district, resulting in a three-constituency district.

Stalin has been given authority to decide which Assembly constituencies will comprise each of the 110 party districts. Once the new boundaries are revealed, district executive committees will have 15 days to implement the remaining organizational structure, which includes union, city, area, town, ward, and branch-level organizations.

Urban Units To Get New Branch-Level Setup

The DMK will also implement a new organizational structure in metropolitan areas, including the establishment of a branch secretary role. The system will initially be implemented in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, and Salem. The party might later apply the idea to other municipal corporations.