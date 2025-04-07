‘These Things Happen’: Karnataka Home Minister’s Shocking Remark on Bengaluru Molestation Sparks Nationwide Fury

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has drawn widespread criticism after he made a very shocking and controversial remark about molestation cases in the state capital. Speaking to the reporters, Parmeshwar appeared to downplay the seriousness of such incidents. He said, "Incidents like these tend to happen here and there in a big city like this."

The statement came in response to questions about a recent molestation incident that has come to light from Bengaluru's BTM layout and has sparked public outrage and concern over women security on the streets of the city.

The footage of the incident that took place on April 3 shows a man following two women who were walking along a secluded lane of Suddaguntepalya at around 1.55 AM. The man then pushed one of the women and groped her and fled the scene.

While the Minister did assured that legal action would be taken and that he had instructed the city’s Police Commissioner to increase patrolling, his choice of words have triggered massive backlash. “Whatever legal action needs to be taken will be done in accordance with the law. I have also instructed our commissioner to increase beat patrolling,” the Home Minister said.

Bengaluru police registered a suo motu case. As per reports, an FIR has been registered under Sections 74 (molestation), 75 (sexual harassment) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. The police is also examining the CCTV footages from adjacent areas to nab the accused.

In the wake of a disturbing incident in the heart of Bengaluru, netizens have taken to social media to express deep concern over the lack of safety for women in the city.