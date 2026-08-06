‘They Are After Me Due to Political Vendetta’: Tehelka Founder Tarun Tejpal's First Reaction to 10‑Year Sentence in 2013 Rape Case

Goa: The Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday convicted former Tehelka Editor-in-Chief Tarun Tejpal of rape and sexual harassment in connection with a 2013 case involving a former junior colleague.

Overturning his 2021 acquittal by a trial court, the bench, comprising Justices Neela Gokhale and Amit Jamsandekar, sentenced Tejpal to 10 years of imprisonment.

Responding to the verdict, Tejpal alleged that he is the victim of a long-standing "political vendetta" fueled by Tehelka’s investigative journalism and confirmed that he will appeal the decision before the Supreme Court.

Speaking shortly after the court's pronouncement, Tejpal claimed that authorities have targeted him for over a decade because of investigative work published by Tehelka. "We will surely approach the Supreme Court," Tejpal said.

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"They are after me due to political vendetta and work done by Tehelka. We fought the case for 7.5 years in the trial court and got acquittal. Those with them are acquitted, but they are after those who wrote against them. Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam have been in jail for the last so many years. Tehelka's reportage might have caused some political damage or harmed their vested interests. They are after me with a sentiment of revenge for the last 13 years."

Tejpal added that he maintains faith in the higher judiciary: "I have full faith in the judiciary that there will be judges who will see the truth. We will present the evidence in public."

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The High Court's decision came on an appeal filed by the Goa government challenging the May 2021 judgment of a district sessions court that had acquitted Tejpal.

The High Court found Tejpal guilty under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including:

1. Section 376(2)(f): Aggravated rape committed by a person in a position of trust or authority.

2. Section 354A: Sexual harassment.

3. Section 354B: Assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to disrobe.

Representing the state, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the trial court had committed a grave error in evaluating the victim's post-incident behaviour through stereotyped assumptions.

Mehta urged the court to impose a strict sentence to send a clear message to society that "no means no". The High Court granted Tejpal two weeks to surrender to serve his 10-year prison sentence.

The case dates back to November 2013, when a female journalist accused Tejpal of sexually assaulting her inside an elevator at a five-star resort in Goa during Tehelka's annual 'THiNK Fest' event.

Tejpal was arrested in late November 2013 and spent over six months in custody before being granted bail by the Supreme Court in mid-2014.

While the Goa trial court acquitted him in 2021 citing contradictions and procedural lapses, the Bombay High Court's verdict has now set aside that order.