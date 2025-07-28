'They Are Unable To Take Pride In Armed Forces' Bravery': Piyush Goyal Slams Oppn For 'Running Away' From Operation Sindoor Debate In Parliament

New Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday accused the opposition of escaping from having a debate on Operation Sindoor in Parliament despite the government's willingness to have a full fledged discussion on it.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “The attitude of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha today clearly proves that the Congress party and their allied Opposition parties are running away from discussing the success of Operation Sindoor and the pride that our soldiers and armed forces have brought to India. This is condemnable and unfortunate and is evidence of a negative mindset.”

“They (the opposition) are not standing with the country and the sentiments of the country's people. Today, there was a very important debate... at the last moment, Rahul Gandhi did not come to the House either. His people were scattered. The Opposition did not allow the House to function,” he further said.

Goyal also suggested that the Opposition does not acknowledge the valour displayed by the Armed forces during Operation Sindoor.

"The Opposition is still unable to take pride in the bravery of the country's armed forces... For this, the people of India will never forgive them," the union minister said.

Amid the continued sloganeering by Opposition MPs, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 PM for the third time on Monday, just minutes after it convened at 1 PM following the second adjournment of the day.

The Lok Sabha is expected to hold a special discussion on Operation Sindoor, however, Speaker Om Birla has repeatedly schooled the Opposition members for not allowing the house to function.

Birla said that there was discussion with leaders of all parties, referring to the all party meeting held on Friday, to decide on the Operation Sindoor discussion. He called on the Opposition to show commitment to the discussion they sought.

Birla said, "The Opposition asked that discussion on Operation Sindoor should happen, and I gave assurance, and government too. I request again you should let the discussion on Operation Sindoor happen."

Telling the Opposition to choose whether they are looking for a discussion on the ongoing Bihar SIR or Op Sindoor, Birla added, “Before you say in all party meeting that Bihar SIR should be discussed then you will let the house function, you give a commitment.”

Earlier today, Birla had again criticised the Opposition just before the adjournment of the house at 12 noon. "First, you ask for a debate on Operation Sindoor, then in the House, you come into the Well of the House. If you want to participate in a discussion, please take your seats. Do you want a discussion on Operation Sindoor or not?...Should I adjourn the House?" Birla asked.

Ahead of the 16-hour-long discussion on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has appealed to the opposition not to speak "the language of Pakistan."

He said that there was a need to be mindful and maintain the dignity of the Indian armed forces. "I request the opposition, especially the Congress, not to do anything to harm India's interests and not speak Pakistan's language. We have to be mindful. We have to maintain the dignity of the Indian armed forces," Rijiju told ANI.

Twenty-six civilians were killed in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, after which India retaliated through precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).