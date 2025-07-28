'This Is Deception': Kiren Rijiju Slams Opposition For Finding Ways To 'Run Away' From Discussion On Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday slammed the opposition for disrupting Parliament proceedings and accused them of finding ways and means to excuse themselves from a pending discussion on Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to reporters, Rijiju said, "We have said this since Day 1 that we are ready for a discussion on Operation Sindoor. But the Opposition is looking for a way to run away from the discussion. This is not how things work. This is not right. This is deception."

"Before the discussion on Operation Sindoor, the Opposition is demanding a line of commitment. Parliament does not run like this. We discuss on issues first and based on that, we make decisions. Opposition is coming up with a condition of holding a discussion on SIR now," he said.

Both the houses of parliament were adjourned on Monday for the second time today amid sloganeering by Opposition members demanding a discussion on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in poll-bound Bihar, and other issues of public importance. While the Lok Sabha is set to meet at 1 PM, the Rajya Sabha will convene at 2 PM again.

The Upper house met briefly at 11 AM today before being adjourned amid Opposition's sloganeering. Similarly in the lower house, Opposition MPs protested against the Bihar SIR, raising slogans against the exercise.

Earlier, both the houses convened at 12 PM briefly only to be adjourned amid protests.

MP Ghanshyam Tiwari, chairing the Rajya Sabha, told the Opposition members to maintain decorum in the house and allow for members to answer the question being asked of the government.

Similarly, Union Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu also took a swipe at the opposition for not allowing him to participate in the question hour, saying "they have not even asked the question, how will I reply? once they ask the question, I can reply."

Meanwhile, as the Opposition MPs continue to sloganeer in the Lok Sabha before the commencement of discussion on Operation Sindoor; the House adjourned till 1 PM.

Speaker Om Birla said, "First, you ask for a debate on Operation Sindoor, then in the House, you come into the Well of the House. If you want to participate in a discussion, please take your seats. Do you want a discussion on Operation Sindoor or not?...Should I adjourn the House?"

Lok Sabha is also set to hold a discussion on Operation Sindoor, with top leaders from the ruling alliance and the opposition participating.

Ahead of the 16-hour-long discussion on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has appealed to the opposition not to speak in the language of Pakistan.