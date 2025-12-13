'They Are Very Proud Of His Bravery': Family Recalls Sacrifice Of Security Personnel During 2001 Parliament Attack

New Delhi: The family of a security personnel who lost his life during the 2001 Parliament attack on Friday recalled his sacrifice and said they were proud that he laid down his life while protecting the country's democratic institution and recalled the painful moment when they learnt via a phone call that he was short.

Speaking to ANI, the family member said, “We got a phone call that there is a terrorist attack in the Parliament and he was shot, but we did not know the exact condition. We are very proud that he lost his life while protecting the country's Parliament.”Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said the nation can never forget the sacrifice of security personnel who lost their lives during the 2001 Parliament attack, as leaders gathered to pay tribute on its anniversary.

Speaking to ANI, Rijiju said, "Today is a very crucial day for us. When an attack was carried out on the Parliament and our security personnel who were martyred in it, we pay tribute to them every year in the Parliament premises. The Vice President, the Prime Minister, and all members of Parliament pay tribute to them."

He added that the security personnel laid down their lives to protect the country's democratic institutions. "We can never forget that when the terrorists attacked this temple of democracy, these brave ones sacrificed their lives to save this temple of democracy. Today, we have come to pay tribute to them," Rijiju said.

President Droupadi Murmu also paid tribute to the security personnel who laid down their lives while protecting Parliament during the 2001 terror attack, saying the nation remains indebted to them and their families. In a post shared on X, President Murmu stated, "The nation salutes the courageous heroes who laid down their lives while protecting our Parliament on this day in 2001. Their valour and devotion to duty continue to guide our national spirit. The country remains indebted to them and their families. On this day, we reaffirm India's commitment to fight terrorism in all its forms."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to the security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice during the 2001 Parliament attack. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, and other senior parliamentarians also paid tribute to the security personnel who laid down their lives in the 2001 Parliament terror attack. The tribute was paid by both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition leaders.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to the security personnel who laid down their lives in the Parliament attack, saying the nation will always remember the sacrifice. In a post, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "The 'temple of democracy', the Indian Parliament House, witnessed a cowardly terrorist attack on this very day in the year 2001, which was a brutal assault on the nation's sovereignty, dignity, and the power of the people, to the immortal heroes who laid down their lives in this heart-wrenching incident to protect the dignity of the Parliament and the nation, a humble tribute. The nation will forever remain grateful to them. Jai Hind!"

The Central Reserve Police Force also paid tribute to Constable Kamlesh Kumari of the 88 Battalion on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, remembering her courage and sacrifice."Tribute to the Brave... On 13 December 2001, during the terrorist attack on the Parliament in Delhi, Constable Kamlesh Kumari of 88 Battalion, #CRPF, demonstrated indomitable courage and unparalleled valour by pursuing the terrorists amidst heavy firing and continuously providing information about their activities to her fellow personnel." CRPF's X post read."Due to her courageous actions, all five terrorists were neutralised.

During this incident, she sustained serious injuries and ultimately sacrificed her life on the altar of duty. For her indomitable courage and extraordinary bravery, she was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra. The brave 'balidani' receives the eternal salutations of #CRPF," the post said.

On December 13, 2001, five heavily armed terrorists belonging to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) stormed the Parliament complex in New Delhi and opened fire indiscriminately. Around 14 people, including security personnel and one civilian, were killed in the attack. The terror attack took place around 40 minutes after Parliament was adjourned, and about 100 members were present in the building.