They Dreamt Of Managing Bihar, Can't Even Manage Their Family: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Lalu Prasad-Rohini Acharya Rift

New Delhi: Following Rohini Acharya disowning the Yadav family and quitting politics after levelling serious allegations of abuse, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari on Sunday said that the apparent rift within the family reflects the "mentality" of a regime that, according to him, allowed "jungle raj" to flourish in Bihar for years.

While taking a swipe at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leadership, Tiwari said that those who aspired to run the entire state of Bihar were now unable to manage their own families.

"Rohini Acharya said that being thrown out of the house for asking questions, being beaten up, somewhere reflects the mentality for which the entire regime was known for jungle raj," Tiwari told ANI.

The controversy erupted after Rohini Acharya alleged on Saturday that she had been "thrown out" of the family by Tejashwi Yadav and his close aide, RJD MP Sanjay Yadav. She said she had "no family left" after the confrontation.

"I have no family. You can go and ask this to Sanjay Yadav, Rameez, and Tejashwi Yadav. They are the ones who threw me out of the family," Rohini Acharya told reporters in her first reaction after being asked about her 'shocking' announcement earlier in the day.

She further alleged that the party leadership did not want to take responsibility for the election loss. "When I called out Tejashwi Yadav's close aide Sanjay Yadav for the party's defeat, I was thrown out of the house, disgraced, abused, and even hit," she added.

In the recent Bihar assembly elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) managed to secure only 25 seats out of the 243-member House, despite contesting over 140 constituencies.

Earlier on November 15, Acharya posted on X, making allegations against the RJD MP, saying, "I'm quitting politics and I'm disowning my family ... This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do and I'm taking all the blame," Rohini Acharya said.