‘They Forced My Daughter to Die’: Father Alleges Conspiracy as Protests Erupt Over Balasore Student’s Death

Balasore, Odisha: A 20-year-old college student in Odisha, who set herself on fire after alleging sexual harassment by a professor, has died after battling for her life for three days at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. The second-year Integrated B.Ed student from Fakir Mohan College in Balasore had suffered 95 percent burns. She was declared clinically dead at 11:46 PM on July 14, with the medical bulletin issued by AIIMS confirming her death on Tuesday morning.

Why She Took This Step

The young woman had taken the extreme step on July 12 during a student protest on campus, pouring petrol on herself outside the principal’s office before setting herself ablaze. According to her family, she had accused the college’s Head of Department of prolonged sexual harassment and had reached out to multiple authorities, including the college principal, seeking help. Despite her complaints, her family says no concrete action was taken, leaving her feeling isolated and desperate for justice.

Father’s Statement: 'I Could Not Recognise My Daughter'

Initially admitted to Balasore district hospital, she was shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar due to the severity of her burns. Her father, speaking to reporters outside the hospital, shared the unimaginable pain of seeing his daughter in such a state. “She is on life support. The doctor told me that 95 per cent of her body is damaged. I went to see her today, but I could not recognise my daughter,” he said, his voice heavy with grief.

The victim’s father has alleged that his daughter was driven to take the extreme step due to a conspiracy against her for raising her voice in college. “Everyone together forced my daughter to die. Isn’t that murder?” he said, demanding that the government treat the incident as murder, not suicide. He questioned why his daughter was called alone to the principal’s office moments before the incident and why he or his son were not called in, insisting that something must have happened inside that pushed her over the edge. “I request the government to acknowledge that my daughter didn’t die, she was killed, and everyone should be charged with murder,” he said, holding the college authorities accountable for her death.

Balasore Bandh Protest Called by BJD After Student’s Self-Immolation

Following the incident, the principal of Fakir Mohan College, Dillip Kumar Ghosh, was arrested and sent to 14-day judicial custody as outrage grew over the alleged inaction by the college administration.

The incident has triggered widespread protests and a political storm across the state. Supporters and workers of the Biju Janata Dal led protests in Bhubaneswar and Balasore, calling for a ‘Balasore Bandh’ and demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj over the handling of the case. Protestors burned tyres on roads, while police used water cannons to disperse crowds outside the Odisha Assembly.

Political Leaders React

Political leaders across parties have reacted strongly to the incident. Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the young woman was denied justice at every level, reflecting the systemic failure to address such complaints.

President Droupadi Murmu visited AIIMS Bhubaneswar to meet the young student who set herself ablaze in Balasore after alleging sexual harassment by a college professor.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke with the victim’s father, later writing on X that he felt the young woman’s pain and struggle in the father’s voice. “What happened is not just inhuman and shameful but a wound to the entire society. We will ensure the victim’s family gets full justice,” Gandhi wrote, expressing solidarity with the grieving family.

The tragedy has also drawn the attention of the National Human Rights Commission and the National Commission for Women, both of which have taken cognisance of the case. Meanwhile, the Crime Against Women and Children Wing of the Odisha Crime Branch has launched a separate investigation to examine the circumstances leading to the incident.