'They Lost Relevance After Indulging In Appeasement Politics,' Devendra Fadnavis Targets Sena UBT-MNS Alliance

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday dismissed the Shiv Sena (UBT)-Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) alliance, saying the two parties were attempting to artificially create hype around their coming together despite having lost political relevance.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis remarked that the alliance was being projected as an event of historic proportions.

"They are trying to create hype as if something as historic as peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are taking place, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Vladimir Putin finally sitting across the table. This hype is being deliberately manufactured by both Shiv Sena (UBT) and the MNS," he said.

The Chief Minister alleged that both parties had weakened themselves through what he described as appeasement politics, leading to a steady erosion of their vote base.

"These are parties that have lost relevance after indulging in appeasement politics and losing their support. Their coming together offers no benefit to the people," Fadnavis said. He further claimed that the alliance was driven by political desperation rather than ideology.

"In a desperate attempt to save their existence, they have joined hands, believing that no party can win alone. However, the people of Maharashtra have seen our work, and it is on that basis that the Mahayuti will emerge victorious," the Chief Minister asserted.

Earlier, the Thackeray cousins Raj and Uddhav came together, first to pay tributes to Balasaheb Thackeray and then announce an alliance for the upcoming BMC elections in January.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray said, "The moment that Maharashtra was waiting for a long time that Shiv Sena and MNS should come together, today we are officially announcing the same."

"We have come together to stay together", said UBT Sena Chief Uddhav.

The two parties coming together also signals the fact that identity politics will once again hold sway with the UBT Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray clearly saying that the needs of the Marathi manoos will be looked into. The cause of Maharashtra has been kept as the biggest priority.

Raj Thackeray said, “Maharashtra is bigger than any quarrel; we are announcing that our alliance has been formed, the mayor of Mumbai will be a Marathi and will be ours.” The UBT Sena also sees the alliance as one that will speak for the cause of the Marathi manoos.