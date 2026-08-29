Mother Begs, But No One Hears: Rewa Woman’s Dying Cry Exposes a System That Failed Her

New Delhi: A young mother went into a government hospital to deliver her first child. A video captured what appears to be her desperate final plea. Hours later, both mother and newborn were dead. Two doctors have now been suspended. But the biggest question remains: what happened inside that hospital?

The haunting footage from Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Rewa shows 25-year-old Kalpana Mishra in distress, emerging from the operation theatre and desperately pleading with her family to save her. She is heard alleging that doctors wanted to kill her. The video reportedly shows hospital staff restraining her and taking her back inside.

Hours later, Kalpana and her newborn were dead. And that is where the questions become impossible to ignore.

Kalpana had been admitted to Gandhi Memorial Hospital, affiliated with Shyam Shah Medical College, on the night of August 25 for childbirth. She was expecting her first child.

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But instead of leaving the hospital with her newborn, her family was left facing an unimaginable tragedy. At around 12:56 am on August 26, both mother and child died during childbirth, according to reports.

What happened in those crucial hours? What happened between the desperate cries captured on camera and the death of the mother and her baby? And most importantly, was someone listening when Kalpana was crying for help?

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The video has now become the centre of the controversy. Kalpana is seen visibly distressed and appears to be pleading with her family to save her. She makes serious allegations against the doctors, allegations that are yet to be independently established. The footage reportedly shows hospital staff taking her back inside.

The video, by itself, does not establish medical negligence. But it raises a deeply troubling question: when a patient is crying out for help, who is responsible for stopping, listening and finding out why?

Kalpana's family has alleged negligence and demanded accountability following the deaths. The hospital administration, however, has maintained that treatment was carried out according to medical protocol and has denied negligence.

That makes the government inquiry critical. Because this is no longer simply about a viral video. It is about whether a patient in distress was heard, whether the medical system responded and whether every possible effort was made to save two lives.

The Madhya Pradesh government has already taken action pending the inquiry. Two doctors reportedly on duty have been suspended: Dr Sonal Agarwal from Obstetrics & Gynaecology and Dr Nidhi Pandey from Anaesthesiology. The action was confirmed by Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla.

But suspension is not the conclusion. It is the beginning of the search for answers.

A five-member inquiry committee headed by Dr Beenu Kushwaha, Director, Regulation & Policy, Department of Public Health and Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh, has been constituted to investigate the incident. The committee has been asked to submit its findings within three days.

The inquiry must establish what happened inside the hospital and whether established medical protocols were followed. Was there any delay in treatment? What happened inside the operation theatre? What caused the deaths of the mother and newborn? Was Kalpana's distress recognised and appropriately addressed? And was every possible effort made to save her?

These are not just questions for one hospital. They go to the heart of what a healthcare system owes to its most vulnerable patients.

A hospital is supposed to be the place where a person goes when they are at their most vulnerable. A woman in labour is supposed to be protected, monitored and cared for. So when a young mother is captured on video desperately pleading to be saved, the question cannot merely be whether medical negligence took place.

The system must also ask: why was she crying for help in the first place?

The doctors must get due process. The allegations must be investigated. The medical facts must be established through the inquiry and post-mortem findings. But accountability cannot end simply with the suspension of two doctors.

If there was negligence, someone must answer.

If there was a failure of protocol, someone must answer.

If there was a delay, someone must answer.

And if the system did everything it was supposed to do, the system must prove it.

Because Kalpana is no longer here to tell us what happened. Her video is.

And now comes the most important question: will the system finally listen to her last cry?

A mother begged to be saved. Her child died. She died too. Two doctors have been suspended. A five-member inquiry has been ordered.

But the real test is not whether the government can announce an inquiry. The real test is whether the system can answer the questions raised by a dying woman's final cry.