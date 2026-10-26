Thick Smoke Near North Block in Delhi; 6 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot

New Delhi: Thick smoke rose from behind the historic North Block on Raisina Hill in Central Delhi on Monday morning, prompting a swift emergency response in the high-security zone near Parliament. According to officials, six fire tenders were dispatched to the site after reports of the incident. Emergency teams and local police rushed to secure the area and contain any potential blaze.

The North Block, a landmark red-sandstone complex, houses critical administrative offices, including the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Finance. The sight of heavy smoke in such a sensitive government sector sparked temporary panic and heightened security measures.

Advertisement