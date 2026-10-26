Thick Smoke Near North Block in Delhi; 6 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot
The North Block, a landmark red-sandstone complex, houses critical administrative offices, including the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Finance. The sight of heavy smoke in such a sensitive government sector sparked temporary panic and heightened security measures.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Thick smoke rose from behind the historic North Block on Raisina Hill in Central Delhi on Monday morning, prompting a swift emergency response in the high-security zone near Parliament. According to officials, six fire tenders were dispatched to the site after reports of the incident. Emergency teams and local police rushed to secure the area and contain any potential blaze.
The North Block, a landmark red-sandstone complex, houses critical administrative offices, including the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Finance. The sight of heavy smoke in such a sensitive government sector sparked temporary panic and heightened security measures.
Advertisement
Fire department personnel and local authorities are on-site carrying out control operations. The exact cause of the fire and the full extent of any property damage remain under investigation. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.